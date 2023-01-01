50 Mexican pesos to Mauritian rupees

Convert MXN to MUR at the real exchange rate

50 mxn
126.89 mur

1.00000 MXN = 2.53774 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.916851.3584583.3830.7908890.87251.512174.9332
1 EUR1.090711.4816690.94580.862650.951651.649335.38064
1 CAD0.7361330.674918161.3810.58220.6422761.113163.63149
1 INR0.01199290.01099560.016291710.009485010.01046380.01813530.0591631

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Mauritian Rupee
1 MXN2.53774 MUR
5 MXN12.68870 MUR
10 MXN25.37740 MUR
20 MXN50.75480 MUR
50 MXN126.88700 MUR
100 MXN253.77400 MUR
250 MXN634.43500 MUR
500 MXN1268.87000 MUR
1000 MXN2537.74000 MUR
2000 MXN5075.48000 MUR
5000 MXN12688.70000 MUR
10000 MXN25377.40000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Mexican Peso
1 MUR0.39405 MXN
5 MUR1.97026 MXN
10 MUR3.94052 MXN
20 MUR7.88104 MXN
50 MUR19.70260 MXN
100 MUR39.40520 MXN
250 MUR98.51300 MXN
500 MUR197.02600 MXN
1000 MUR394.05200 MXN
2000 MUR788.10400 MXN
5000 MUR1970.26000 MXN
10000 MUR3940.52000 MXN