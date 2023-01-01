1 thousand Mexican pesos to Botswanan pulas

Convert MXN to BWP at the real exchange rate

1000 mxn
781.72 bwp

1.00000 MXN = 0.78172 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:23
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86331.091591.01531.479531.650540.9541518.9841
1 GBP1.1583511.2644105.4331.713891.911991.1052421.9913
1 USD0.916150.790889183.38551.35551.512170.8741517.3927
1 INR0.01098720.009484730.011992510.01625580.01813470.01048320.208582

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Botswanan Pula
1 MXN0.78172 BWP
5 MXN3.90859 BWP
10 MXN7.81718 BWP
20 MXN15.63436 BWP
50 MXN39.08590 BWP
100 MXN78.17180 BWP
250 MXN195.42950 BWP
500 MXN390.85900 BWP
1000 MXN781.71800 BWP
2000 MXN1563.43600 BWP
5000 MXN3908.59000 BWP
10000 MXN7817.18000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Mexican Peso
1 BWP1.27923 MXN
5 BWP6.39615 MXN
10 BWP12.79230 MXN
20 BWP25.58460 MXN
50 BWP63.96150 MXN
100 BWP127.92300 MXN
250 BWP319.80750 MXN
500 BWP639.61500 MXN
1000 BWP1279.23000 MXN
2000 BWP2558.46000 MXN
5000 BWP6396.15000 MXN
10000 BWP12792.30000 MXN