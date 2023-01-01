1 thousand Mexican pesos to Botswanan pulas

Convert MXN to BWP at the real exchange rate

1000 mxn
791.09 bwp

1.00000 MXN = 0.79109 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:49 UTC
MXN to BWP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 BWP
Mid market rate

How to convert Mexican pesos to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Botswanan Pula
1 MXN0.79109 BWP
5 MXN3.95547 BWP
10 MXN7.91093 BWP
20 MXN15.82186 BWP
50 MXN39.55465 BWP
100 MXN79.10930 BWP
250 MXN197.77325 BWP
500 MXN395.54650 BWP
1000 MXN791.09300 BWP
2000 MXN1582.18600 BWP
5000 MXN3955.46500 BWP
10000 MXN7910.93000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Mexican Peso
1 BWP1.26407 MXN
5 BWP6.32035 MXN
10 BWP12.64070 MXN
20 BWP25.28140 MXN
50 BWP63.20350 MXN
100 BWP126.40700 MXN
250 BWP316.01750 MXN
500 BWP632.03500 MXN
1000 BWP1264.07000 MXN
2000 BWP2528.14000 MXN
5000 BWP6320.35000 MXN
10000 BWP12640.70000 MXN