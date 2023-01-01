2000 Mexican pesos to Botswanan pulas

Convert MXN to BWP at the real exchange rate

2000 mxn
1582.07 bwp

1.00000 MXN = 0.79103 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:50 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MXN to BWP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 BWP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8671.0569587.88431.435441.648390.9673518.3918
1GBP1.153411.2191101.3671.655661.901281.1157421.2133
1USD0.946150.820277183.1491.35811.559580.9152517.4008
1INR0.01137860.009865150.012026610.01633330.01875640.01100730.209273

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Botswanan Pula
1 MXN0.79103 BWP
5 MXN3.95517 BWP
10 MXN7.91034 BWP
20 MXN15.82068 BWP
50 MXN39.55170 BWP
100 MXN79.10340 BWP
250 MXN197.75850 BWP
500 MXN395.51700 BWP
1000 MXN791.03400 BWP
2000 MXN1582.06800 BWP
5000 MXN3955.17000 BWP
10000 MXN7910.34000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Mexican Peso
1 BWP1.26417 MXN
5 BWP6.32085 MXN
10 BWP12.64170 MXN
20 BWP25.28340 MXN
50 BWP63.20850 MXN
100 BWP126.41700 MXN
250 BWP316.04250 MXN
500 BWP632.08500 MXN
1000 BWP1264.17000 MXN
2000 BWP2528.34000 MXN
5000 BWP6320.85000 MXN
10000 BWP12641.70000 MXN