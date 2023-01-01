1 Mexican peso to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert MXN to BAM at the real exchange rate

1 mxn
0.10 bam

1.00000 MXN = 0.10227 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:07
Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.916251.357783.38150.791640.87491.515384.93405
1 EUR1.091411.4817991.00260.863950.95491.653895.38502
1 CAD0.736540.674858161.41380.5830750.6443991.116143.63412
1 INR0.01199310.01098870.01628310.00949420.01049270.01817410.0591744

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 MXN0.10227 BAM
5 MXN0.51133 BAM
10 MXN1.02266 BAM
20 MXN2.04532 BAM
50 MXN5.11330 BAM
100 MXN10.22660 BAM
250 MXN25.56650 BAM
500 MXN51.13300 BAM
1000 MXN102.26600 BAM
2000 MXN204.53200 BAM
5000 MXN511.33000 BAM
10000 MXN1022.66000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Mexican Peso
1 BAM9.77845 MXN
5 BAM48.89225 MXN
10 BAM97.78450 MXN
20 BAM195.56900 MXN
50 BAM488.92250 MXN
100 BAM977.84500 MXN
250 BAM2444.61250 MXN
500 BAM4889.22500 MXN
1000 BAM9778.45000 MXN
2000 BAM19556.90000 MXN
5000 BAM48892.25000 MXN
10000 BAM97784.50000 MXN