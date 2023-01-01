5 Mexican pesos to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert MXN to BAM at the real exchange rate

5 mxn
0.52 bam

1.00000 MXN = 0.10312 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:08
Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.916351.357983.38650.7915460.8751.515384.93875
1 EUR1.091311.4818890.99970.86380.95491.653745.38966
1 CAD0.7364310.67482161.40840.5829190.6443771.115973.63705
1 INR0.01199230.0109890.016284410.00949250.01049330.0181730.0592272

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 MXN0.10312 BAM
5 MXN0.51559 BAM
10 MXN1.03118 BAM
20 MXN2.06236 BAM
50 MXN5.15590 BAM
100 MXN10.31180 BAM
250 MXN25.77950 BAM
500 MXN51.55900 BAM
1000 MXN103.11800 BAM
2000 MXN206.23600 BAM
5000 MXN515.59000 BAM
10000 MXN1031.18000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Mexican Peso
1 BAM9.69761 MXN
5 BAM48.48805 MXN
10 BAM96.97610 MXN
20 BAM193.95220 MXN
50 BAM484.88050 MXN
100 BAM969.76100 MXN
250 BAM2424.40250 MXN
500 BAM4848.80500 MXN
1000 BAM9697.61000 MXN
2000 BAM19395.22000 MXN
5000 BAM48488.05000 MXN
10000 BAM96976.10000 MXN