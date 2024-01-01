1 Mexican peso to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert MXN to BAM at the real exchange rate

1 mxn
0.10 bam

Mex$1.000 MXN = KM0.09833 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.9311.37683.6020.7850.8981.5135.366
1 EUR1.07411.47789.7920.8430.9641.6265.764
1 CAD0.7270.677160.7770.5710.6531.13.901
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.064

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 MXN0,09833 BAM
5 MXN0,49167 BAM
10 MXN0,98334 BAM
20 MXN1,96667 BAM
50 MXN4,91668 BAM
100 MXN9,83335 BAM
250 MXN24,58338 BAM
500 MXN49,16675 BAM
1000 MXN98,33350 BAM
2000 MXN196,66700 BAM
5000 MXN491,66750 BAM
10000 MXN983,33500 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Mexican Peso
1 BAM10,16950 MXN
5 BAM50,84750 MXN
10 BAM101,69500 MXN
20 BAM203,39000 MXN
50 BAM508,47500 MXN
100 BAM1.016,95000 MXN
250 BAM2.542,37500 MXN
500 BAM5.084,75000 MXN
1000 BAM10.169,50000 MXN
2000 BAM20.339,00000 MXN
5000 BAM50.847,50000 MXN
10000 BAM101.695,00000 MXN