1,000 mnt
27.42 rub

1.000 MNT = 0.02742 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:41
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Russian Ruble
1 MNT0.02742 RUB
5 MNT0.13708 RUB
10 MNT0.27415 RUB
20 MNT0.54830 RUB
50 MNT1.37076 RUB
100 MNT2.74152 RUB
250 MNT6.85380 RUB
500 MNT13.70760 RUB
1000 MNT27.41520 RUB
2000 MNT54.83040 RUB
5000 MNT137.07600 RUB
10000 MNT274.15200 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Mongolian Tugrik
1 RUB36.47610 MNT
5 RUB182.38050 MNT
10 RUB364.76100 MNT
20 RUB729.52200 MNT
50 RUB1,823.80500 MNT
100 RUB3,647.61000 MNT
250 RUB9,119.02500 MNT
500 RUB18,238.05000 MNT
1000 RUB36,476.10000 MNT
2000 RUB72,952.20000 MNT
5000 RUB182,380.50000 MNT
10000 RUB364,761.00000 MNT