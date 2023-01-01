1 Myanmar kyat to Ghanaian cedis

Convert MMK to GHS at the real exchange rate

1 mmk
0.01 ghs

1.00000 MMK = 0.00558 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyat

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MMK0.00558 GHS
5 MMK0.02790 GHS
10 MMK0.05581 GHS
20 MMK0.11162 GHS
50 MMK0.27905 GHS
100 MMK0.55810 GHS
250 MMK1.39524 GHS
500 MMK2.79048 GHS
1000 MMK5.58095 GHS
2000 MMK11.16190 GHS
5000 MMK27.90475 GHS
10000 MMK55.80950 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Myanma Kyat
1 GHS179.18100 MMK
5 GHS895.90500 MMK
10 GHS1791.81000 MMK
20 GHS3583.62000 MMK
50 GHS8959.05000 MMK
100 GHS17918.10000 MMK
250 GHS44795.25000 MMK
500 GHS89590.50000 MMK
1000 GHS179181.00000 MMK
2000 GHS358362.00000 MMK
5000 GHS895905.00000 MMK
10000 GHS1791810.00000 MMK