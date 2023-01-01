20 Ghanaian cedis to Myanmar kyats

Convert GHS to MMK at the real exchange rate

20 ghs
3617.58 mmk

1.00000 GHS = 180.87900 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86021.0869590.57431.470641.643660.9527518.8183
1 GBP1.1625211.2636105.2941.709651.910781.1075921.8766
1 USD0.920.79139183.32891.3531.512170.876517.3129
1 INR0.01104070.009497180.012000610.01623690.0181470.01051860.207766

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Myanma Kyat
1 GHS180.87900 MMK
5 GHS904.39500 MMK
10 GHS1808.79000 MMK
20 GHS3617.58000 MMK
50 GHS9043.95000 MMK
100 GHS18087.90000 MMK
250 GHS45219.75000 MMK
500 GHS90439.50000 MMK
1000 GHS180879.00000 MMK
2000 GHS361758.00000 MMK
5000 GHS904395.00000 MMK
10000 GHS1808790.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MMK0.00553 GHS
5 MMK0.02764 GHS
10 MMK0.05529 GHS
20 MMK0.11057 GHS
50 MMK0.27643 GHS
100 MMK0.55286 GHS
250 MMK1.38214 GHS
500 MMK2.76429 GHS
1000 MMK5.52857 GHS
2000 MMK11.05714 GHS
5000 MMK27.64285 GHS
10000 MMK55.28570 GHS