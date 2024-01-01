Moroccan dirhams to Saudi riyals today

Convert MAD to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mad
373.98 sar

1.000 MAD = 0.3740 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09390.8121.4731.6590.96818.241
1 GBP1.1711.279106.251.7241.9411.13321.342
1 USD0.9150.782183.0661.3481.5170.88516.685
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirham

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Saudi Riyal
1 MAD0.37398 SAR
5 MAD1.86992 SAR
10 MAD3.73984 SAR
20 MAD7.47968 SAR
50 MAD18.69920 SAR
100 MAD37.39840 SAR
250 MAD93.49600 SAR
500 MAD186.99200 SAR
1000 MAD373.98400 SAR
2000 MAD747.96800 SAR
5000 MAD1,869.92000 SAR
10000 MAD3,739.84000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Moroccan Dirham
1 SAR2.67391 MAD
5 SAR13.36955 MAD
10 SAR26.73910 MAD
20 SAR53.47820 MAD
50 SAR133.69550 MAD
100 SAR267.39100 MAD
250 SAR668.47750 MAD
500 SAR1,336.95500 MAD
1000 SAR2,673.91000 MAD
2000 SAR5,347.82000 MAD
5000 SAR13,369.55000 MAD
10000 SAR26,739.10000 MAD