5 Moroccan dirhams to Saudi riyals

Convert MAD to SAR at the real exchange rate

5 mad
1.86 sar

1.00000 MAD = 0.37149 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:28
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86721.093491.15511.488061.660570.9647518.7327
1 GBP1.1531411.26085105.1151.715951.914881.1124921.6015
1 USD0.91460.793116183.36851.360951.518720.8823517.1325
1 INR0.01097030.009513370.011994910.01632450.01821690.01058370.205503

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Saudi Riyal
1 MAD0.37149 SAR
5 MAD1.85743 SAR
10 MAD3.71485 SAR
20 MAD7.42970 SAR
50 MAD18.57425 SAR
100 MAD37.14850 SAR
250 MAD92.87125 SAR
500 MAD185.74250 SAR
1000 MAD371.48500 SAR
2000 MAD742.97000 SAR
5000 MAD1857.42500 SAR
10000 MAD3714.85000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Moroccan Dirham
1 SAR2.69190 MAD
5 SAR13.45950 MAD
10 SAR26.91900 MAD
20 SAR53.83800 MAD
50 SAR134.59500 MAD
100 SAR269.19000 MAD
250 SAR672.97500 MAD
500 SAR1345.95000 MAD
1000 SAR2691.90000 MAD
2000 SAR5383.80000 MAD
5000 SAR13459.50000 MAD
10000 SAR26919.00000 MAD