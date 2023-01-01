50 Moroccan dirhams to Saudi riyals

Convert MAD to SAR at the real exchange rate

50 mad
18.57 sar

1.00000 MAD = 0.37132 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:27
How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Saudi Riyal
1 MAD0.37132 SAR
5 MAD1.85660 SAR
10 MAD3.71320 SAR
20 MAD7.42640 SAR
50 MAD18.56600 SAR
100 MAD37.13200 SAR
250 MAD92.83000 SAR
500 MAD185.66000 SAR
1000 MAD371.32000 SAR
2000 MAD742.64000 SAR
5000 MAD1856.60000 SAR
10000 MAD3713.20000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Moroccan Dirham
1 SAR2.69310 MAD
5 SAR13.46550 MAD
10 SAR26.93100 MAD
20 SAR53.86200 MAD
50 SAR134.65500 MAD
100 SAR269.31000 MAD
250 SAR673.27500 MAD
500 SAR1346.55000 MAD
1000 SAR2693.10000 MAD
2000 SAR5386.20000 MAD
5000 SAR13465.50000 MAD
10000 SAR26931.00000 MAD