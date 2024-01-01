Moroccan dirhams to Saudi riyals today

Convert MAD to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mad
377.94 sar

د.م.1.000 MAD = SR0.3779 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:46
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Saudi Riyal
1 MAD0.37794 SAR
5 MAD1.88970 SAR
10 MAD3.77940 SAR
20 MAD7.55880 SAR
50 MAD18.89700 SAR
100 MAD37.79400 SAR
250 MAD94.48500 SAR
500 MAD188.97000 SAR
1000 MAD377.94000 SAR
2000 MAD755.88000 SAR
5000 MAD1,889.70000 SAR
10000 MAD3,779.40000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Moroccan Dirham
1 SAR2.64592 MAD
5 SAR13.22960 MAD
10 SAR26.45920 MAD
20 SAR52.91840 MAD
50 SAR132.29600 MAD
100 SAR264.59200 MAD
250 SAR661.48000 MAD
500 SAR1,322.96000 MAD
1000 SAR2,645.92000 MAD
2000 SAR5,291.84000 MAD
5000 SAR13,229.60000 MAD
10000 SAR26,459.20000 MAD