Convert SAR to MAD at the real exchange rate

500 Saudi riyals to Moroccan dirhams

500 sar
1,326.18 mad

SR1.000 SAR = د.م.2.652 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:15
How to convert Saudi riyals to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Moroccan Dirham
1 SAR2.65236 MAD
5 SAR13.26180 MAD
10 SAR26.52360 MAD
20 SAR53.04720 MAD
50 SAR132.61800 MAD
100 SAR265.23600 MAD
250 SAR663.09000 MAD
500 SAR1,326.18000 MAD
1000 SAR2,652.36000 MAD
2000 SAR5,304.72000 MAD
5000 SAR13,261.80000 MAD
10000 SAR26,523.60000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Saudi Riyal
1 MAD0.37702 SAR
5 MAD1.88511 SAR
10 MAD3.77022 SAR
20 MAD7.54044 SAR
50 MAD18.85110 SAR
100 MAD37.70220 SAR
250 MAD94.25550 SAR
500 MAD188.51100 SAR
1000 MAD377.02200 SAR
2000 MAD754.04400 SAR
5000 MAD1,885.11000 SAR
10000 MAD3,770.22000 SAR