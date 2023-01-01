1 Moroccan dirham to Kyrgystani soms

Convert MAD to KGS at the real exchange rate

1 mad
8.78 kgs

1.00000 MAD = 8.78227 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:27
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86791.0937591.18321.488271.661980.965118.7258
1 GBP1.1522111.26015105.0561.714691.914831.1119921.5747
1 USD0.91430.793556183.36751.36071.519530.882417.1207
1 INR0.01096690.009518770.011995110.01632170.01822680.01058450.205364

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Kyrgystani Som
1 MAD8.78227 KGS
5 MAD43.91135 KGS
10 MAD87.82270 KGS
20 MAD175.64540 KGS
50 MAD439.11350 KGS
100 MAD878.22700 KGS
250 MAD2195.56750 KGS
500 MAD4391.13500 KGS
1000 MAD8782.27000 KGS
2000 MAD17564.54000 KGS
5000 MAD43911.35000 KGS
10000 MAD87822.70000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Moroccan Dirham
1 KGS0.11387 MAD
5 KGS0.56933 MAD
10 KGS1.13866 MAD
20 KGS2.27732 MAD
50 KGS5.69330 MAD
100 KGS11.38660 MAD
250 KGS28.46650 MAD
500 KGS56.93300 MAD
1000 KGS113.86600 MAD
2000 KGS227.73200 MAD
5000 KGS569.33000 MAD
10000 KGS1138.66000 MAD