1,000 mad
4,677.38 egp

1.000 MAD = 4.677 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:21
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8441.4741.6580.96818.246
1 GBP1.1711.28106.281.7241.941.13321.347
1 USD0.9140.781183.0571.3471.5160.88516.682
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Egyptian Pound
1 MAD4.67738 EGP
5 MAD23.38690 EGP
10 MAD46.77380 EGP
20 MAD93.54760 EGP
50 MAD233.86900 EGP
100 MAD467.73800 EGP
250 MAD1,169.34500 EGP
500 MAD2,338.69000 EGP
1000 MAD4,677.38000 EGP
2000 MAD9,354.76000 EGP
5000 MAD23,386.90000 EGP
10000 MAD46,773.80000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Moroccan Dirham
1 EGP0.21380 MAD
5 EGP1.06898 MAD
10 EGP2.13795 MAD
20 EGP4.27590 MAD
50 EGP10.68975 MAD
100 EGP21.37950 MAD
250 EGP53.44875 MAD
500 EGP106.89750 MAD
1000 EGP213.79500 MAD
2000 EGP427.59000 MAD
5000 EGP1,068.97500 MAD
10000 EGP2,137.95000 MAD