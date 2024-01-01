Moroccan dirhams to Algerian dinars today

Convert MAD to DZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mad
13,385.70 dzd

1.000 MAD = 13.39 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:22
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Algerian Dinar
1 MAD13.38570 DZD
5 MAD66.92850 DZD
10 MAD133.85700 DZD
20 MAD267.71400 DZD
50 MAD669.28500 DZD
100 MAD1,338.57000 DZD
250 MAD3,346.42500 DZD
500 MAD6,692.85000 DZD
1000 MAD13,385.70000 DZD
2000 MAD26,771.40000 DZD
5000 MAD66,928.50000 DZD
10000 MAD133,857.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Moroccan Dirham
1 DZD0.07471 MAD
5 DZD0.37353 MAD
10 DZD0.74706 MAD
20 DZD1.49413 MAD
50 DZD3.73532 MAD
100 DZD7.47064 MAD
250 DZD18.67660 MAD
500 DZD37.35320 MAD
1000 DZD74.70640 MAD
2000 DZD149.41280 MAD
5000 DZD373.53200 MAD
10000 DZD747.06400 MAD