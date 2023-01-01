10 Algerian dinars to Moroccan dirhams

Convert DZD to MAD at the real exchange rate

10 dzd
0.75 mad

1.00000 DZD = 0.07520 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86951.090490.84831.494611.662580.9644518.7289
1 GBP1.1500911.25405104.4831.718931.91211.109221.5398
1 USD0.91710.797416183.31651.37071.524740.8844517.1762
1 INR0.01100740.009570930.012002410.01645170.01830060.01061550.206156

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinars

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Moroccan Dirham
1 DZD0.07520 MAD
5 DZD0.37601 MAD
10 DZD0.75201 MAD
20 DZD1.50402 MAD
50 DZD3.76006 MAD
100 DZD7.52011 MAD
250 DZD18.80028 MAD
500 DZD37.60055 MAD
1000 DZD75.20110 MAD
2000 DZD150.40220 MAD
5000 DZD376.00550 MAD
10000 DZD752.01100 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Algerian Dinar
1 MAD13.29770 DZD
5 MAD66.48850 DZD
10 MAD132.97700 DZD
20 MAD265.95400 DZD
50 MAD664.88500 DZD
100 MAD1329.77000 DZD
250 MAD3324.42500 DZD
500 MAD6648.85000 DZD
1000 MAD13297.70000 DZD
2000 MAD26595.40000 DZD
5000 MAD66488.50000 DZD
10000 MAD132977.00000 DZD