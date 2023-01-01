5 Moroccan dirhams to Algerian dinars

Convert MAD to DZD at the real exchange rate

5 mad
66.53 dzd

1.00000 MAD = 13.30640 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86791.0924591.07261.488951.662030.964518.6888
1 GBP1.1522111.2588104.941.715681.915111.111321.5345
1 USD0.915350.794407183.36551.362951.521380.8828517.1072
1 INR0.01098020.009529210.011995410.01634910.01824950.01059010.205207

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Algerian Dinar
1 MAD13.30640 DZD
5 MAD66.53200 DZD
10 MAD133.06400 DZD
20 MAD266.12800 DZD
50 MAD665.32000 DZD
100 MAD1330.64000 DZD
250 MAD3326.60000 DZD
500 MAD6653.20000 DZD
1000 MAD13306.40000 DZD
2000 MAD26612.80000 DZD
5000 MAD66532.00000 DZD
10000 MAD133064.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Moroccan Dirham
1 DZD0.07515 MAD
5 DZD0.37576 MAD
10 DZD0.75152 MAD
20 DZD1.50304 MAD
50 DZD3.75759 MAD
100 DZD7.51519 MAD
250 DZD18.78797 MAD
500 DZD37.57595 MAD
1000 DZD75.15190 MAD
2000 DZD150.30380 MAD
5000 DZD375.75950 MAD
10000 DZD751.51900 MAD