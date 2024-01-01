5 Moroccan dirhams to Algerian dinars

Convert MAD to DZD at the real exchange rate

5 mad
67.51 dzd

د.م.1.000 MAD = دج13.50 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:22
1 MAD to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13.588813.5888
Low13.456113.2215
Average13.516013.4292
Change-0.15%0.98%
1 MAD to DZD stats

The performance of MAD to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.5888 and a 30 day low of 13.4561. This means the 30 day average was 13.5160. The change for MAD to DZD was -0.15.

The performance of MAD to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.5888 and a 90 day low of 13.2215. This means the 90 day average was 13.4292. The change for MAD to DZD was 0.98.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Algerian Dinar
1 MAD13.50110 DZD
5 MAD67.50550 DZD
10 MAD135.01100 DZD
20 MAD270.02200 DZD
50 MAD675.05500 DZD
100 MAD1,350.11000 DZD
250 MAD3,375.27500 DZD
500 MAD6,750.55000 DZD
1000 MAD13,501.10000 DZD
2000 MAD27,002.20000 DZD
5000 MAD67,505.50000 DZD
10000 MAD135,011.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Moroccan Dirham
1 DZD0.07407 MAD
5 DZD0.37034 MAD
10 DZD0.74068 MAD
20 DZD1.48136 MAD
50 DZD3.70339 MAD
100 DZD7.40678 MAD
250 DZD18.51695 MAD
500 DZD37.03390 MAD
1000 DZD74.06780 MAD
2000 DZD148.13560 MAD
5000 DZD370.33900 MAD
10000 DZD740.67800 MAD