5,000 Algerian dinars to Moroccan dirhams

Convert DZD to MAD at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = د.م.0.07421 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:58
DZD to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MAD
1 DZD to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07450.0745
Low0.07300.0718
Average0.07380.0734
Change1.28%1.07%
1 DZD to MAD stats

The performance of DZD to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0745 and a 30 day low of 0.0730. This means the 30 day average was 0.0738. The change for DZD to MAD was 1.28.

The performance of DZD to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0745 and a 90 day low of 0.0718. This means the 90 day average was 0.0734. The change for DZD to MAD was 1.07.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.07890.6531.4911.6180.93621.506
1 GBP1.20311.297109.0151.7921.9461.12525.862
1 USD0.9270.771184.0751.3821.5010.86819.945
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.237

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Moroccan Dirham
1 DZD0.07421 MAD
5 DZD0.37106 MAD
10 DZD0.74211 MAD
20 DZD1.48422 MAD
50 DZD3.71056 MAD
100 DZD7.42112 MAD
250 DZD18.55280 MAD
500 DZD37.10560 MAD
1000 DZD74.21120 MAD
2000 DZD148.42240 MAD
5000 DZD371.05600 MAD
10000 DZD742.11200 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Algerian Dinar
1 MAD13.47510 DZD
5 MAD67.37550 DZD
10 MAD134.75100 DZD
20 MAD269.50200 DZD
50 MAD673.75500 DZD
100 MAD1,347.51000 DZD
250 MAD3,368.77500 DZD
500 MAD6,737.55000 DZD
1000 MAD13,475.10000 DZD
2000 MAD26,950.20000 DZD
5000 MAD67,375.50000 DZD
10000 MAD134,751.00000 DZD