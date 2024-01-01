Comorian francs to Egyptian pounds today

Convert KMF to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 kmf
104.12 egp

1.000 KMF = 0.1041 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Egyptian Pound
1 KMF0.10412 EGP
5 KMF0.52062 EGP
10 KMF1.04124 EGP
20 KMF2.08248 EGP
50 KMF5.20620 EGP
100 KMF10.41240 EGP
250 KMF26.03100 EGP
500 KMF52.06200 EGP
1000 KMF104.12400 EGP
2000 KMF208.24800 EGP
5000 KMF520.62000 EGP
10000 KMF1,041.24000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Comorian Franc
1 EGP9.60390 KMF
5 EGP48.01950 KMF
10 EGP96.03900 KMF
20 EGP192.07800 KMF
50 EGP480.19500 KMF
100 EGP960.39000 KMF
250 EGP2,400.97500 KMF
500 EGP4,801.95000 KMF
1000 EGP9,603.90000 KMF
2000 EGP19,207.80000 KMF
5000 EGP48,019.50000 KMF
10000 EGP96,039.00000 KMF