Comorian francs to Egyptian pounds today

Convert KMF to EGP at the real exchange rate

CF1.000 KMF = E£0.1067 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:10
KMF to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

EGP
1 KMF to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11080.1110
Low0.10670.1063
Average0.10830.1088
Change-2.86%0.13%
1 KMF to EGP stats

The performance of KMF to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1108 and a 30 day low of 0.1067. This means the 30 day average was 0.1083. The change for KMF to EGP was -2.86.

The performance of KMF to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1110 and a 90 day low of 0.1063. This means the 90 day average was 0.1088. The change for KMF to EGP was 0.13.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Egyptian Pound
1 KMF0.10672 EGP
5 KMF0.53358 EGP
10 KMF1.06715 EGP
20 KMF2.13430 EGP
50 KMF5.33575 EGP
100 KMF10.67150 EGP
250 KMF26.67875 EGP
500 KMF53.35750 EGP
1000 KMF106.71500 EGP
2000 KMF213.43000 EGP
5000 KMF533.57500 EGP
10000 KMF1,067.15000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Comorian Franc
1 EGP9.37076 KMF
5 EGP46.85380 KMF
10 EGP93.70760 KMF
20 EGP187.41520 KMF
50 EGP468.53800 KMF
100 EGP937.07600 KMF
250 EGP2,342.69000 KMF
500 EGP4,685.38000 KMF
1000 EGP9,370.76000 KMF
2000 EGP18,741.52000 KMF
5000 EGP46,853.80000 KMF
10000 EGP93,707.60000 KMF