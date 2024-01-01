1 thousand Egyptian pounds to Comorian francs

Convert EGP to KMF at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = CF9.367 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:27
EGP to KMF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KMF
1 EGP to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.36689.4110
Low9.02719.0113
Average9.23289.1884
Change2.93%-0.14%
1 EGP to KMF stats

The performance of EGP to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.3668 and a 30 day low of 9.0271. This means the 30 day average was 9.2328. The change for EGP to KMF was 2.93.

The performance of EGP to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.4110 and a 90 day low of 9.0113. This means the 90 day average was 9.1884. The change for EGP to KMF was -0.14.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Comorian Franc
1 EGP9.36678 KMF
5 EGP46.83390 KMF
10 EGP93.66780 KMF
20 EGP187.33560 KMF
50 EGP468.33900 KMF
100 EGP936.67800 KMF
250 EGP2,341.69500 KMF
500 EGP4,683.39000 KMF
1000 EGP9,366.78000 KMF
2000 EGP18,733.56000 KMF
5000 EGP46,833.90000 KMF
10000 EGP93,667.80000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Egyptian Pound
1 KMF0.10676 EGP
5 KMF0.53380 EGP
10 KMF1.06760 EGP
20 KMF2.13520 EGP
50 KMF5.33800 EGP
100 KMF10.67600 EGP
250 KMF26.69000 EGP
500 KMF53.38000 EGP
1000 KMF106.76000 EGP
2000 KMF213.52000 EGP
5000 KMF533.80000 EGP
10000 KMF1,067.60000 EGP