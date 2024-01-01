100 Egyptian pounds to Comorian francs

Convert EGP to KMF at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = CF9.367 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:26
EGP to KMF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KMF
1 EGP to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.36689.4110
Low9.02719.0113
Average9.23289.1884
Change2.93%-0.14%
1 EGP to KMF stats

The performance of EGP to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.3668 and a 30 day low of 9.0271. This means the 30 day average was 9.2328. The change for EGP to KMF was 2.93.

The performance of EGP to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.4110 and a 90 day low of 9.0113. This means the 90 day average was 9.1884. The change for EGP to KMF was -0.14.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Comorian Franc
1 EGP9.36729 KMF
5 EGP46.83645 KMF
10 EGP93.67290 KMF
20 EGP187.34580 KMF
50 EGP468.36450 KMF
100 EGP936.72900 KMF
250 EGP2,341.82250 KMF
500 EGP4,683.64500 KMF
1000 EGP9,367.29000 KMF
2000 EGP18,734.58000 KMF
5000 EGP46,836.45000 KMF
10000 EGP93,672.90000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Egyptian Pound
1 KMF0.10675 EGP
5 KMF0.53377 EGP
10 KMF1.06754 EGP
20 KMF2.13508 EGP
50 KMF5.33770 EGP
100 KMF10.67540 EGP
250 KMF26.68850 EGP
500 KMF53.37700 EGP
1000 KMF106.75400 EGP
2000 KMF213.50800 EGP
5000 KMF533.77000 EGP
10000 KMF1,067.54000 EGP