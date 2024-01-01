Comorian francs to Czech korunas today

Convert KMF to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 kmf
51.26 czk

1.000 KMF = 0.05126 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.811.4741.660.96818.231
1 GBP1.1711.279106.291.7251.9431.13421.339
1 USD0.9160.782183.1361.3491.520.88716.691
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian franc

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Czech Republic Koruna
1 KMF0.05126 CZK
5 KMF0.25629 CZK
10 KMF0.51258 CZK
20 KMF1.02516 CZK
50 KMF2.56291 CZK
100 KMF5.12582 CZK
250 KMF12.81455 CZK
500 KMF25.62910 CZK
1000 KMF51.25820 CZK
2000 KMF102.51640 CZK
5000 KMF256.29100 CZK
10000 KMF512.58200 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Comorian Franc
1 CZK19.50910 KMF
5 CZK97.54550 KMF
10 CZK195.09100 KMF
20 CZK390.18200 KMF
50 CZK975.45500 KMF
100 CZK1,950.91000 KMF
250 CZK4,877.27500 KMF
500 CZK9,754.55000 KMF
1000 CZK19,509.10000 KMF
2000 CZK39,018.20000 KMF
5000 CZK97,545.50000 KMF
10000 CZK195,091.00000 KMF