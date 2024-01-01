Jamaican dollars to Algerian dinars today

Convert JMD to DZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
873.87 dzd

1.000 JMD = 0.8739 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7431.4731.6590.96918.227
1 GBP1.1711.278106.2151.7241.9421.13421.335
1 USD0.9160.782183.0941.3491.5190.88716.69
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Algerian Dinar
1 JMD0.87387 DZD
5 JMD4.36937 DZD
10 JMD8.73873 DZD
20 JMD17.47746 DZD
50 JMD43.69365 DZD
100 JMD87.38730 DZD
250 JMD218.46825 DZD
500 JMD436.93650 DZD
1000 JMD873.87300 DZD
2000 JMD1,747.74600 DZD
5000 JMD4,369.36500 DZD
10000 JMD8,738.73000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Jamaican Dollar
1 DZD1.14433 JMD
5 DZD5.72165 JMD
10 DZD11.44330 JMD
20 DZD22.88660 JMD
50 DZD57.21650 JMD
100 DZD114.43300 JMD
250 DZD286.08250 JMD
500 DZD572.16500 JMD
1000 DZD1,144.33000 JMD
2000 DZD2,288.66000 JMD
5000 DZD5,721.65000 JMD
10000 DZD11,443.30000 JMD