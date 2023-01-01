1 thousand Algerian dinars to Jamaican dollars

Convert DZD to JMD at the real exchange rate

1000 dzd
1157.28 jmd

1.00000 DZD = 1.15728 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:27
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86941.0990.8151.494061.662350.9640518.7175
1 GBP1.1502211.2537104.4541.718451.9121.1088721.5285
1 USD0.917450.797639183.31651.37071.525090.884517.172
1 INR0.01101140.00957360.012002410.01645170.01830470.01061610.206106

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Jamaican Dollar
1 DZD1.15728 JMD
5 DZD5.78640 JMD
10 DZD11.57280 JMD
20 DZD23.14560 JMD
50 DZD57.86400 JMD
100 DZD115.72800 JMD
250 DZD289.32000 JMD
500 DZD578.64000 JMD
1000 DZD1157.28000 JMD
2000 DZD2314.56000 JMD
5000 DZD5786.40000 JMD
10000 DZD11572.80000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Algerian Dinar
1 JMD0.86409 DZD
5 JMD4.32048 DZD
10 JMD8.64095 DZD
20 JMD17.28190 DZD
50 JMD43.20475 DZD
100 JMD86.40950 DZD
250 JMD216.02375 DZD
500 JMD432.04750 DZD
1000 JMD864.09500 DZD
2000 JMD1728.19000 DZD
5000 JMD4320.47500 DZD
10000 JMD8640.95000 DZD