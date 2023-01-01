50 Algerian dinars to Jamaican dollars

Convert DZD to JMD at the real exchange rate

50 dzd
57.87 jmd

1.00000 DZD = 1.15740 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869451.090390.83891.494421.662680.964318.7201
1 GBP1.1501511.25405104.4821.718861.912391.1090921.5317
1 USD0.91720.797416183.31551.370651.524970.884417.1697
1 INR0.01100850.009571040.012002610.01645130.01830360.01061510.206081

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinars

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Jamaican Dollar
1 DZD1.15740 JMD
5 DZD5.78700 JMD
10 DZD11.57400 JMD
20 DZD23.14800 JMD
50 DZD57.87000 JMD
100 DZD115.74000 JMD
250 DZD289.35000 JMD
500 DZD578.70000 JMD
1000 DZD1157.40000 JMD
2000 DZD2314.80000 JMD
5000 DZD5787.00000 JMD
10000 DZD11574.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Algerian Dinar
1 JMD0.86401 DZD
5 JMD4.32003 DZD
10 JMD8.64005 DZD
20 JMD17.28010 DZD
50 JMD43.20025 DZD
100 JMD86.40050 DZD
250 JMD216.00125 DZD
500 JMD432.00250 DZD
1000 JMD864.00500 DZD
2000 JMD1728.01000 DZD
5000 JMD4320.02500 DZD
10000 JMD8640.05000 DZD