Jamaican dollars to Algerian dinars today

Convert JMD to DZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
860.17 dzd

J$1.000 JMD = دج0.8602 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

JMD to DZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.86160.8673
Low0.85610.8561
Average0.85960.8619
Change-0.16%-0.43%
1 JMD to DZD stats

The performance of JMD to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8616 and a 30 day low of 0.8561. This means the 30 day average was 0.8596. The change for JMD to DZD was -0.16.

The performance of JMD to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8673 and a 90 day low of 0.8561. This means the 90 day average was 0.8619. The change for JMD to DZD was -0.43.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Algerian Dinar
1 JMD0.86017 DZD
5 JMD4.30085 DZD
10 JMD8.60169 DZD
20 JMD17.20338 DZD
50 JMD43.00845 DZD
100 JMD86.01690 DZD
250 JMD215.04225 DZD
500 JMD430.08450 DZD
1000 JMD860.16900 DZD
2000 JMD1,720.33800 DZD
5000 JMD4,300.84500 DZD
10000 JMD8,601.69000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Jamaican Dollar
1 DZD1.16256 JMD
5 DZD5.81280 JMD
10 DZD11.62560 JMD
20 DZD23.25120 JMD
50 DZD58.12800 JMD
100 DZD116.25600 JMD
250 DZD290.64000 JMD
500 DZD581.28000 JMD
1000 DZD1,162.56000 JMD
2000 DZD2,325.12000 JMD
5000 DZD5,812.80000 JMD
10000 DZD11,625.60000 JMD