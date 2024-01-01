5 Jamaican dollars to Algerian dinars

Convert JMD to DZD at the real exchange rate

5 jmd
4.35 dzd

1.000 JMD = 0.8709 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:13
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06388.7561.4651.6490.96917.759
1 GBP1.17111.245103.9681.7161.9321.13520.802
1 USD0.9410.803183.5121.3781.5520.91216.709
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Algerian Dinar
1 JMD0.87089 DZD
5 JMD4.35443 DZD
10 JMD8.70886 DZD
20 JMD17.41772 DZD
50 JMD43.54430 DZD
100 JMD87.08860 DZD
250 JMD217.72150 DZD
500 JMD435.44300 DZD
1000 JMD870.88600 DZD
2000 JMD1,741.77200 DZD
5000 JMD4,354.43000 DZD
10000 JMD8,708.86000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Jamaican Dollar
1 DZD1.14826 JMD
5 DZD5.74130 JMD
10 DZD11.48260 JMD
20 DZD22.96520 JMD
50 DZD57.41300 JMD
100 DZD114.82600 JMD
250 DZD287.06500 JMD
500 DZD574.13000 JMD
1000 DZD1,148.26000 JMD
2000 DZD2,296.52000 JMD
5000 DZD5,741.30000 JMD
10000 DZD11,482.60000 JMD