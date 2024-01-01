Jamaican dollars to Czech korunas today

Convert JMD to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
150.19 czk

1.000 JMD = 0.1502 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1151.331.5191.340.91618.7150.7821.349
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1240.0050.009
1 AUD0.65899.61310.8820.60312.3190.5150.888
1 SGD0.746112.9451.13410.68313.9680.5841.007

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 JMD0.15019 CZK
5 JMD0.75097 CZK
10 JMD1.50193 CZK
20 JMD3.00386 CZK
50 JMD7.50965 CZK
100 JMD15.01930 CZK
250 JMD37.54825 CZK
500 JMD75.09650 CZK
1000 JMD150.19300 CZK
2000 JMD300.38600 CZK
5000 JMD750.96500 CZK
10000 JMD1,501.93000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Jamaican Dollar
1 CZK6.65809 JMD
5 CZK33.29045 JMD
10 CZK66.58090 JMD
20 CZK133.16180 JMD
50 CZK332.90450 JMD
100 CZK665.80900 JMD
250 CZK1,664.52250 JMD
500 CZK3,329.04500 JMD
1000 CZK6,658.09000 JMD
2000 CZK13,316.18000 JMD
5000 CZK33,290.45000 JMD
10000 CZK66,580.90000 JMD