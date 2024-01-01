Jamaican dollars to Czech korunas today

Convert JMD to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
148.72 czk

J$1.000 JMD = Kč0.1487 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15050.1505
Low0.14780.1448
Average0.14910.1481
Change0.02%-0.36%
1 JMD to CZK stats

The performance of JMD to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1505 and a 30 day low of 0.1478. This means the 30 day average was 0.1491. The change for JMD to CZK was 0.02.

The performance of JMD to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1505 and a 90 day low of 0.1448. This means the 90 day average was 0.1481. The change for JMD to CZK was -0.36.

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 JMD0.14872 CZK
5 JMD0.74358 CZK
10 JMD1.48715 CZK
20 JMD2.97430 CZK
50 JMD7.43575 CZK
100 JMD14.87150 CZK
250 JMD37.17875 CZK
500 JMD74.35750 CZK
1000 JMD148.71500 CZK
2000 JMD297.43000 CZK
5000 JMD743.57500 CZK
10000 JMD1,487.15000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Jamaican Dollar
1 CZK6.72426 JMD
5 CZK33.62130 JMD
10 CZK67.24260 JMD
20 CZK134.48520 JMD
50 CZK336.21300 JMD
100 CZK672.42600 JMD
250 CZK1,681.06500 JMD
500 CZK3,362.13000 JMD
1000 CZK6,724.26000 JMD
2000 CZK13,448.52000 JMD
5000 CZK33,621.30000 JMD
10000 CZK67,242.60000 JMD