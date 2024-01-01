Jamaican dollars to Czech korunas today
Convert JMD to CZK at the real exchange rate
|1 JMD to CZK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1505
|0.1505
|Low
|0.1478
|0.1448
|Average
|0.1491
|0.1481
|Change
|0.02%
|-0.36%
|View full history
1 JMD to CZK stats
The performance of JMD to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1505 and a 30 day low of 0.1478. This means the 30 day average was 0.1491. The change for JMD to CZK was 0.02.
The performance of JMD to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1505 and a 90 day low of 0.1448. This means the 90 day average was 0.1481. The change for JMD to CZK was -0.36.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
|Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Jamaican Dollar
|1 CZK
|6.72426 JMD
|5 CZK
|33.62130 JMD
|10 CZK
|67.24260 JMD
|20 CZK
|134.48520 JMD
|50 CZK
|336.21300 JMD
|100 CZK
|672.42600 JMD
|250 CZK
|1,681.06500 JMD
|500 CZK
|3,362.13000 JMD
|1000 CZK
|6,724.26000 JMD
|2000 CZK
|13,448.52000 JMD
|5000 CZK
|33,621.30000 JMD
|10000 CZK
|67,242.60000 JMD