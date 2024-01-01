Isle of Man pounds to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert IMP to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
50,928.50 mru

1.000 IMP = 50.93 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:45
How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 IMP50.92850 MRU
5 IMP254.64250 MRU
10 IMP509.28500 MRU
20 IMP1,018.57000 MRU
50 IMP2,546.42500 MRU
100 IMP5,092.85000 MRU
250 IMP12,732.12500 MRU
500 IMP25,464.25000 MRU
1000 IMP50,928.50000 MRU
2000 IMP101,857.00000 MRU
5000 IMP254,642.50000 MRU
10000 IMP509,285.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Isle of Man pound
1 MRU0.01964 IMP
5 MRU0.09818 IMP
10 MRU0.19635 IMP
20 MRU0.39271 IMP
50 MRU0.98177 IMP
100 MRU1.96354 IMP
250 MRU4.90885 IMP
500 MRU9.81770 IMP
1000 MRU19.63540 IMP
2000 MRU39.27080 IMP
5000 MRU98.17700 IMP
10000 MRU196.35400 IMP