Isle of Man pounds to Indian rupees today

Convert IMP to INR at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
106,260 inr

1.000 IMP = 106.3 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7691.4731.6590.96818.228
1 GBP1.17111.279106.261.7251.9421.13321.339
1 USD0.9160.782183.1031.3491.5180.88616.689
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pound

IMP to USD

IMP to EUR

IMP to GBP

IMP to INR

IMP to JPY

IMP to RUB

IMP to AUD

IMP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Indian Rupee
1 IMP106.26000 INR
5 IMP531.30000 INR
10 IMP1,062.60000 INR
20 IMP2,125.20000 INR
50 IMP5,313.00000 INR
100 IMP10,626.00000 INR
250 IMP26,565.00000 INR
500 IMP53,130.00000 INR
1000 IMP106,260.00000 INR
2000 IMP212,520.00000 INR
5000 IMP531,300.00000 INR
10000 IMP1,062,600.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Isle of Man pound
1 INR0.00941 IMP
5 INR0.04705 IMP
10 INR0.09411 IMP
20 INR0.18822 IMP
50 INR0.47055 IMP
100 INR0.94109 IMP
250 INR2.35273 IMP
500 INR4.70546 IMP
1000 INR9.41092 IMP
2000 INR18.82184 IMP
5000 INR47.05460 IMP
10000 INR94.10920 IMP