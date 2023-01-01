2000 Indian rupees to Isle of Man pounds

Convert INR to IMP at the real exchange rate

2000 inr
19.22 imp

1.00000 INR = 0.00961 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87151.0883590.67531.491091.663510.962518.7038
1 GBP1.1474511.24885104.0471.710991.908831.1044221.4621
1 USD0.918850.800737183.31451.370051.528470.8843517.1855
1 INR0.01102840.009611010.012002710.01644430.01834580.01061460.206273

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Isle of Man pound
1 INR0.00961 IMP
5 INR0.04806 IMP
10 INR0.09611 IMP
20 INR0.19223 IMP
50 INR0.48056 IMP
100 INR0.96113 IMP
250 INR2.40282 IMP
500 INR4.80563 IMP
1000 INR9.61127 IMP
2000 INR19.22254 IMP
5000 INR48.05635 IMP
10000 INR96.11270 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Indian Rupee
1 IMP104.04500 INR
5 IMP520.22500 INR
10 IMP1040.45000 INR
20 IMP2080.90000 INR
50 IMP5202.25000 INR
100 IMP10404.50000 INR
250 IMP26011.25000 INR
500 IMP52022.50000 INR
1000 IMP104045.00000 INR
2000 IMP208090.00000 INR
5000 IMP520225.00000 INR
10000 IMP1040450.00000 INR