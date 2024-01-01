5 Indonesian rupiahs to Belarusian rubles

Convert IDR to BYN at the real exchange rate

5 idr
0.00 byn

Rp1.000 IDR = Br0.0002106 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:28
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

IDR to BYN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BYN
1 IDR to BYNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00020.0002
Low0.00020.0002
Average0.00020.0002
Change4.34%4.89%
View full history

1 IDR to BYN stats

The performance of IDR to BYN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0002 and a 30 day low of 0.0002. This means the 30 day average was 0.0002. The change for IDR to BYN was 4.34.

The performance of IDR to BYN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0002 and a 90 day low of 0.0002. This means the 90 day average was 0.0002. The change for IDR to BYN was 4.89.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.9610.9061.3081.4881.3550.7637.799
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.093
1 EUR1.10492.72711.4451.6441.4960.8438.613
1 SGD0.76464.1730.69211.1371.0350.5835.961

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiahs

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Belarusian Ruble
1 IDR0.00021 BYN
5 IDR0.00105 BYN
10 IDR0.00211 BYN
20 IDR0.00421 BYN
50 IDR0.01053 BYN
100 IDR0.02106 BYN
250 IDR0.05266 BYN
500 IDR0.10531 BYN
1000 IDR0.21063 BYN
2000 IDR0.42126 BYN
5000 IDR1.05314 BYN
10000 IDR2.10628 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Indonesian Rupiah
1 BYN4,747.70000 IDR
5 BYN23,738.50000 IDR
10 BYN47,477.00000 IDR
20 BYN94,954.00000 IDR
50 BYN237,385.00000 IDR
100 BYN474,770.00000 IDR
250 BYN1,186,925.00000 IDR
500 BYN2,373,850.00000 IDR
1000 BYN4,747,700.00000 IDR
2000 BYN9,495,400.00000 IDR
5000 BYN23,738,500.00000 IDR
10000 BYN47,477,000.00000 IDR