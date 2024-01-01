100 Haitian gourdes to Russian rubles

Convert HTG to RUB at the real exchange rate

100 htg
67.44 rub

G1.000 HTG = руб0.6744 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:16
HTG to RUB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

RUB
1 HTG to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.69980.6998
Low0.64520.6310
Average0.68220.6702
Change3.76%0.42%
1 HTG to RUB stats

The performance of HTG to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6998 and a 30 day low of 0.6452. This means the 30 day average was 0.6822. The change for HTG to RUB was 3.76.

The performance of HTG to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6998 and a 90 day low of 0.6310. This means the 90 day average was 0.6702. The change for HTG to RUB was 0.42.

How to convert Haitian gourdes to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Russian Ruble
1 HTG0.67438 RUB
5 HTG3.37192 RUB
10 HTG6.74384 RUB
20 HTG13.48768 RUB
50 HTG33.71920 RUB
100 HTG67.43840 RUB
250 HTG168.59600 RUB
500 HTG337.19200 RUB
1000 HTG674.38400 RUB
2000 HTG1,348.76800 RUB
5000 HTG3,371.92000 RUB
10000 HTG6,743.84000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Haitian Gourde
1 RUB1.48283 HTG
5 RUB7.41415 HTG
10 RUB14.82830 HTG
20 RUB29.65660 HTG
50 RUB74.14150 HTG
100 RUB148.28300 HTG
250 RUB370.70750 HTG
500 RUB741.41500 HTG
1000 RUB1,482.83000 HTG
2000 RUB2,965.66000 HTG
5000 RUB7,414.15000 HTG
10000 RUB14,828.30000 HTG