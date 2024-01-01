Honduran lempiras to Czech korunas today

Convert HNL to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 hnl
936.67 czk

1.000 HNL = 0.9367 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08990.521.4721.660.96818.176
1 GBP1.17111.275105.9621.7241.9431.13321.277
1 USD0.9180.785183.1331.3521.5250.88916.693
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempira

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Czech Republic Koruna
1 HNL0.93667 CZK
5 HNL4.68335 CZK
10 HNL9.36669 CZK
20 HNL18.73338 CZK
50 HNL46.83345 CZK
100 HNL93.66690 CZK
250 HNL234.16725 CZK
500 HNL468.33450 CZK
1000 HNL936.66900 CZK
2000 HNL1,873.33800 CZK
5000 HNL4,683.34500 CZK
10000 HNL9,366.69000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Honduran Lempira
1 CZK1.06761 HNL
5 CZK5.33805 HNL
10 CZK10.67610 HNL
20 CZK21.35220 HNL
50 CZK53.38050 HNL
100 CZK106.76100 HNL
250 CZK266.90250 HNL
500 CZK533.80500 HNL
1000 CZK1,067.61000 HNL
2000 CZK2,135.22000 HNL
5000 CZK5,338.05000 HNL
10000 CZK10,676.10000 HNL