Ghanaian cedis to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert GHS to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
23,936.20 lkr

1.000 GHS = 23.94 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:25
Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3560.92118.80.7861.3441.53183.194
1 CAD0.73810.67913.8660.580.9911.12961.359
1 EUR1.0861.472120.4120.8541.4591.66290.328
1 ZAR0.0530.0720.04910.0420.0710.0814.425

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedi

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bank

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 GHS23.93620 LKR
5 GHS119.68100 LKR
10 GHS239.36200 LKR
20 GHS478.72400 LKR
50 GHS1,196.81000 LKR
100 GHS2,393.62000 LKR
250 GHS5,984.05000 LKR
500 GHS11,968.10000 LKR
1000 GHS23,936.20000 LKR
2000 GHS47,872.40000 LKR
5000 GHS119,681.00000 LKR
10000 GHS239,362.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Ghanaian Cedi
1 LKR0.04178 GHS
5 LKR0.20889 GHS
10 LKR0.41778 GHS
20 LKR0.83555 GHS
50 LKR2.08889 GHS
100 LKR4.17777 GHS
250 LKR10.44443 GHS
500 LKR20.88885 GHS
1000 LKR41.77770 GHS
2000 LKR83.55540 GHS
5000 LKR208.88850 GHS
10000 LKR417.77700 GHS