10 thousand Sri Lankan rupees to Ghanaian cedis

Convert LKR to GHS at the real exchange rate

10,000 lkr
357.63 ghs

1.00000 LKR = 0.03576 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:34
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86941.090890.93731.493581.662040.964118.7238
1 GBP1.1502211.2547104.6011.7181.911781.1089321.5372
1 USD0.916750.797003183.36751.369251.523690.8838517.1652
1 INR0.01099660.009560120.011995110.01642430.01827680.01060190.205898

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Ghanaian Cedi
1 LKR0.03576 GHS
5 LKR0.17882 GHS
10 LKR0.35763 GHS
20 LKR0.71526 GHS
50 LKR1.78816 GHS
100 LKR3.57632 GHS
250 LKR8.94080 GHS
500 LKR17.88160 GHS
1000 LKR35.76320 GHS
2000 LKR71.52640 GHS
5000 LKR178.81600 GHS
10000 LKR357.63200 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 GHS27.96170 LKR
5 GHS139.80850 LKR
10 GHS279.61700 LKR
20 GHS559.23400 LKR
50 GHS1398.08500 LKR
100 GHS2796.17000 LKR
250 GHS6990.42500 LKR
500 GHS13980.85000 LKR
1000 GHS27961.70000 LKR
2000 GHS55923.40000 LKR
5000 GHS139808.50000 LKR
10000 GHS279617.00000 LKR