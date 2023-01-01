20 Ethiopian birrs to Russian rubles

Convert ETB to RUB at the real exchange rate

20 etb
31.54 rub

1.00000 ETB = 1.57716 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:52
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869951.090490.84941.493791.662580.963618.7474
1 GBP1.1494911.25345104.4341.717161.911181.1076521.5507
1 USD0.91710.797798183.31751.369951.524740.883717.1931
1 INR0.01100720.00957540.012002310.01644250.01830030.01060640.206356

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Russian Ruble
1 ETB1.57716 RUB
5 ETB7.88580 RUB
10 ETB15.77160 RUB
20 ETB31.54320 RUB
50 ETB78.85800 RUB
100 ETB157.71600 RUB
250 ETB394.29000 RUB
500 ETB788.58000 RUB
1000 ETB1577.16000 RUB
2000 ETB3154.32000 RUB
5000 ETB7885.80000 RUB
10000 ETB15771.60000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Ethiopian Birr
1 RUB0.63405 ETB
5 RUB3.17026 ETB
10 RUB6.34052 ETB
20 RUB12.68104 ETB
50 RUB31.70260 ETB
100 RUB63.40520 ETB
250 RUB158.51300 ETB
500 RUB317.02600 ETB
1000 RUB634.05200 ETB
2000 RUB1268.10400 ETB
5000 RUB3170.26000 ETB
10000 RUB6340.52000 ETB