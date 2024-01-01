Ethiopian birrs to Egyptian pounds today

Convert ETB to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 etb
826.11 egp

1.000 ETB = 0.8261 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:05
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Egyptian Pound
1 ETB0.82611 EGP
5 ETB4.13054 EGP
10 ETB8.26108 EGP
20 ETB16.52216 EGP
50 ETB41.30540 EGP
100 ETB82.61080 EGP
250 ETB206.52700 EGP
500 ETB413.05400 EGP
1000 ETB826.10800 EGP
2000 ETB1,652.21600 EGP
5000 ETB4,130.54000 EGP
10000 ETB8,261.08000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Ethiopian Birr
1 EGP1.21050 ETB
5 EGP6.05250 ETB
10 EGP12.10500 ETB
20 EGP24.21000 ETB
50 EGP60.52500 ETB
100 EGP121.05000 ETB
250 EGP302.62500 ETB
500 EGP605.25000 ETB
1000 EGP1,210.50000 ETB
2000 EGP2,421.00000 ETB
5000 EGP6,052.50000 ETB
10000 EGP12,105.00000 ETB