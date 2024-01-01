Convert ETB to EGP at the real exchange rate

Ethiopian birrs to Egyptian pounds today

1,000 etb
830.97 egp

Br1.000 ETB = E£0.8310 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:39
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.07689.9321.4791.6280.96420.338
1 GBP1.18611.276106.6341.7541.931.14324.115
1 USD0.9290.784183.5721.3751.5130.89618.9
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.226

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Egyptian Pound
1 ETB0,83097 EGP
5 ETB4,15486 EGP
10 ETB8,30972 EGP
20 ETB16,61944 EGP
50 ETB41,54860 EGP
100 ETB83,09720 EGP
250 ETB207,74300 EGP
500 ETB415,48600 EGP
1000 ETB830,97200 EGP
2000 ETB1.661,94400 EGP
5000 ETB4.154,86000 EGP
10000 ETB8.309,72000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Ethiopian Birr
1 EGP1,20341 ETB
5 EGP6,01705 ETB
10 EGP12,03410 ETB
20 EGP24,06820 ETB
50 EGP60,17050 ETB
100 EGP120,34100 ETB
250 EGP300,85250 ETB
500 EGP601,70500 ETB
1000 EGP1.203,41000 ETB
2000 EGP2.406,82000 ETB
5000 EGP6.017,05000 ETB
10000 EGP12.034,10000 ETB