Ethiopian birr to Egyptian pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Egyptian pounds is currently 0,831 today, reflecting a 0.321% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a -0.164% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Egyptian pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0,833 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 0,827 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.469% decrease in value.