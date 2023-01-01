2000 Ethiopian birrs to Egyptian pounds

Convert ETB to EGP at the real exchange rate

2000 etb
1100.67 egp

1.00000 ETB = 0.55033 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.867071.1050591.96681.461821.618770.92887518.7158
1 GBP1.1533111.2744106.0611.685841.866841.0712821.584
1 USD0.904950.784683183.22411.322851.464880.840616.9366
1 INR0.01087350.009428550.012015810.0158950.01760160.01010040.203506

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birrs

ETB to USD

ETB to EUR

ETB to GBP

ETB to INR

ETB to JPY

ETB to RUB

ETB to AUD

ETB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Egyptian Pound
1 ETB0.55033 EGP
5 ETB2.75167 EGP
10 ETB5.50334 EGP
20 ETB11.00668 EGP
50 ETB27.51670 EGP
100 ETB55.03340 EGP
250 ETB137.58350 EGP
500 ETB275.16700 EGP
1000 ETB550.33400 EGP
2000 ETB1100.66800 EGP
5000 ETB2751.67000 EGP
10000 ETB5503.34000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Ethiopian Birr
1 EGP1.81708 ETB
5 EGP9.08540 ETB
10 EGP18.17080 ETB
20 EGP36.34160 ETB
50 EGP90.85400 ETB
100 EGP181.70800 ETB
250 EGP454.27000 ETB
500 EGP908.54000 ETB
1000 EGP1817.08000 ETB
2000 EGP3634.16000 ETB
5000 EGP9085.40000 ETB
10000 EGP18170.80000 ETB