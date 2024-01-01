Ethiopian birrs to Czech korunas today

Convert ETB to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 etb
408.96 czk

1.000 ETB = 0.4090 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:05
Wise

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2751.4731.6620.96718.216
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7251.7251.9461.13221.333
1 USD0.9220.787183.1991.3581.5320.89116.788
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Czech Republic Koruna
1 ETB0.40896 CZK
5 ETB2.04478 CZK
10 ETB4.08955 CZK
20 ETB8.17910 CZK
50 ETB20.44775 CZK
100 ETB40.89550 CZK
250 ETB102.23875 CZK
500 ETB204.47750 CZK
1000 ETB408.95500 CZK
2000 ETB817.91000 CZK
5000 ETB2,044.77500 CZK
10000 ETB4,089.55000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Ethiopian Birr
1 CZK2.44526 ETB
5 CZK12.22630 ETB
10 CZK24.45260 ETB
20 CZK48.90520 ETB
50 CZK122.26300 ETB
100 CZK244.52600 ETB
250 CZK611.31500 ETB
500 CZK1,222.63000 ETB
1000 CZK2,445.26000 ETB
2000 CZK4,890.52000 ETB
5000 CZK12,226.30000 ETB
10000 CZK24,452.60000 ETB