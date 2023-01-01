10 Ethiopian birrs to Czech korunas

Convert ETB to CZK at the real exchange rate

10 etb
3.99 czk

1.00000 ETB = 0.39852 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:57
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87021.090390.83231.493771.662170.963718.7387
1 GBP1.1491611.25295104.3831.71661.910131.1074521.5341
1 USD0.917150.798116183.30951.370051.524510.883917.1867
1 INR0.01100930.009580140.012003410.01644530.01829930.01060980.206299

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Czech Republic Koruna
1 ETB0.39852 CZK
5 ETB1.99261 CZK
10 ETB3.98521 CZK
20 ETB7.97042 CZK
50 ETB19.92605 CZK
100 ETB39.85210 CZK
250 ETB99.63025 CZK
500 ETB199.26050 CZK
1000 ETB398.52100 CZK
2000 ETB797.04200 CZK
5000 ETB1992.60500 CZK
10000 ETB3985.21000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Ethiopian Birr
1 CZK2.50928 ETB
5 CZK12.54640 ETB
10 CZK25.09280 ETB
20 CZK50.18560 ETB
50 CZK125.46400 ETB
100 CZK250.92800 ETB
250 CZK627.32000 ETB
500 CZK1254.64000 ETB
1000 CZK2509.28000 ETB
2000 CZK5018.56000 ETB
5000 CZK12546.40000 ETB
10000 CZK25092.80000 ETB