10 Ethiopian birrs to Czech korunas

Convert ETB to CZK at the real exchange rate

10 etb
3.98 czk

1.00000 ETB = 0.39789 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:15
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669951.1054591.99471.461461.618520.9287618.7146
1 GBP1.1534111.2751106.1131.685751.866911.0712421.5867
1 USD0.904550.784252183.21921.322051.464130.840116.9294
1 INR0.01087020.009423930.012016510.01588640.01759360.0100950.203431

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Czech Republic Koruna
1 ETB0.39789 CZK
5 ETB1.98945 CZK
10 ETB3.97891 CZK
20 ETB7.95782 CZK
50 ETB19.89455 CZK
100 ETB39.78910 CZK
250 ETB99.47275 CZK
500 ETB198.94550 CZK
1000 ETB397.89100 CZK
2000 ETB795.78200 CZK
5000 ETB1989.45500 CZK
10000 ETB3978.91000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Ethiopian Birr
1 CZK2.51325 ETB
5 CZK12.56625 ETB
10 CZK25.13250 ETB
20 CZK50.26500 ETB
50 CZK125.66250 ETB
100 CZK251.32500 ETB
250 CZK628.31250 ETB
500 CZK1256.62500 ETB
1000 CZK2513.25000 ETB
2000 CZK5026.50000 ETB
5000 CZK12566.25000 ETB
10000 CZK25132.50000 ETB